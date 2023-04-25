A skollie and his girlfriend from Tafelsig were caught in a hail of bullets on Sunday while walking with their 11-month-old baby. Magadeen Boyle, 26, and his motjie just left their house when unknown gunmen fired shots from a car in Waterval Street around 4.54pm.

Magadeen’s mom, Muneeba, tells the Daily Voice her stomach knotted when she heard what sounded like gunshots. “I asked my middle child to go and see who was shooting in front. As he came in he said there’s nobody, en toe het die skote afgegaan.” Muneeba said she could sense that Magadeen was shot and even screamed, “daar skiet hulle my kind.”

The mom said when she went outside someone handed her the baby boy. RAINING BULLETS: Police in Waterval Street, Tafelsig on Sunday. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters “They said Magadeen managed to pass the baby to someone before trying to protect his girlfriend. I am just thankful the child is OK.” It is understood that the woman sustained six gunshots to her back while Magadeen was shot once in each leg. Both survived the shooting.

Muneeba says she had nothing to hide and admits that Magadeen is a gangster. “It hurts, yes, but that’s the life he chose. You don’t raise your child to go outside to be a gangster, so if you don’t want to listen you will learn. Daar is baie ma’s wie se harte jy as gangster seergemaak het, I’m just glad my grandchild is OK.” SAPS’ Wesley Twigg says cases of attempted murder had been opened for investigation.