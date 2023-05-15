A gun-wielding teen gangster, who tried to kill a rival in an alleged initiation shooting, has made his first appearance at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The 14-year-old was busted at his home on Friday for attempted murder.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing said the laaitie hunted the victim, a relative of former gang boss Tasliem Bianchi, “relentlessly”. “The shooting happened in April where this teen suspect along with two other members of the Mongrels gang sought to kill a relative of Bianchi. According to the complainant he saw the trio approaching and the teen whipped out a firearm and started opening fire.” The victim fled for his life but was struck in the arm. According to Laing, he ran a long distance and made it into his home but the 14-year-old gunman would not be swayed.

“The victim got inside his house and hid, but the teen forced his way in and just continued to shoot and shoot. The victim was taken to hospital and he identified the attacker.” He claimed that the boy didn’t even look worried as cops informed him of the charges. “He was completely as-aan,” said Laing. “Other children being arrested would p!ss their pants but you could see this was exciting for him.