Three self-confessed skollies have been sentenced to a combined sentence of 100 years in the mang after pleading guilty to the assassination of Hard Livings gang boss Ebrahiem “Hiema” Ismail. Three years after the dramatic gang hit at a quiet petrol station in Kenilworth, the trio have admitted to carrying out the murder in an alleged revenge attack.

Keenan van Rooyen, Jeremy van Wyk and Jevon Loggenstein appeared at the Western Cape High Court on Monday. They pleaded guilty to all the charges. They, along with Ricardo de Kock, were vang within minutes of the shooting, which dates back to April 2019. The brazen attack was captured on CCTV and showed Hiema, 46, being shot 17 times in the head and chest while inside his larney blue BMW.

SHOCKING: The 2019 attack at a petrol station in Kenilworth In the shocking footage, Hiema is shown parked at alongside a petrol pump when a man in a grey hoodie runs up and starts firing at him through the passenger window. A second man fires through the driver’s window, and a third man fires some last skote before they flee in a getaway car. The four men were arrested 30 minutes after a high-speed car chase and shootout with the cops.

Hiema, from Bokmakierie, was a well-known mert who had been embroiled in a bitter fight over turf with the Vikings gang. FATAL: Alleged revenge attack. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) At the time, police revealed that his murder was in retaliation for the killing of alleged skelm Shafiek “Fiekie Viking” Meyer, 42, who was shot dead outside a mosque three weeks prior. According to a source, the trio revealed that they were members of the Vikings gang, and that they knew Hiema had a weakness for los women, so they used an Athlone vrou to lure him to the garage on the day of his assassination.

ASSASSINATED: Ebrahiem Ismail. Picture supplied They had allegedly followed him the entire day, waiting for an opportunity to kill him. The woman then asked Hiema to meet up to get bymekaar and they arranged he would collect her at the garage. The case was investigated by the anti-gang unit. The judge sentenced Van Rooyen to 30 years for murder, 10 years for the possession of a firearm and five years for ammunition.