A woman in Scottsdene got a huge skrik when a light pole toppled over and hit her flat. The metal pole missed a car by centimetres as it crashed against a block of flats in Rusticana Street.

Ashbury court resident Myrtle Filander says: “I work night shift and I was fast asleep when this loud crash outside woke me up. “I thought it was a gunshot, and then when I opened my front door I just saw this huge lamp pole hanging above me. “It’s a miracle that no one was outside at that time.

CLOSE SHAVE: Fallen pole. “The washing lines helped break the fall, otherwise it could have done more damage, and that car outside would have been crushed. “The light broke and you can see pieces of it lying underneath my bathroom window,” she adds. “You can see there that the bottom part of that pole is badly rusted, that’s why it collapsed.

“I immediately went to the Scottsdene rent office to report it and for the council to fetch the broken pole before the children came out of school.” Ward councillor Grant Twigg says Myrtle’s complaint was handed over to the local housing office, where Ruth Omar sorted out the matter. RUSTED: Ivan Speelman kyk vir pole. In a statement to the , the City of Cape Town said: “The mast pole located outside Ashbury Court in Serenade Road, Scottsdene – an Eskom-supplied area –was blown over earlier (March 6).