Grassy Park police are on the hunt for a group of skelms who broke into a warehouse and put a worker in a freezer. Station commander Dawood Laing said police were called to the scene shortly after 8am on Wednesday morning, where they made the discovery.

“The warehouse is a place where they stock various items for a well-known retailer,” he explained. “The worker was inside the warehouse when five coloured males arrived and forced open the gate and held him at gunpoint.” Laing said the skurke, who are linked to the Yuru Katte gang, came prepared with a shopping trolley and first took away the worker’s cellphone.

“They took his cellphone and forced him into the deep freezer at gunpoint before ransacking the store. “They took a flat-screen TV, surveillance cameras, a router, microwave and other items and fled the scene using a trolley that they came with, and fled in the direction of the Ottery flats.” RECOVERED: The stolen flat-screen television. Laing and his SAPS team followed up on leads and searched the residence of the main larney in Ottery after residents reported seeing him push the trolley to his home.

“He lives in a council house and when we got there, there were two rooms,” the top cop explained. “In the first room we found his sick sister who is bed-ridden and the next was his, but the door was locked. “We forced open the door and found the TV still in the box.”

They found more stolen items in shacks on the property but no suspects. “We recovered most of the items including the router, the cameras, the TV, wires, but outstanding is the microwave and the cellphone,” Laing added He said the thieves fled before police arrived but he warned the criminals that officers are hot on their trails.