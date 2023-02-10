Skelms who have been looting the gutted Shoprite centre in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain have now turned their attention to the neighbouring Rocklands Civic Centre. The broken-down building, which once housed a Shoprite store, Post Office, pet shop, cellphone shop, dentist, butchery and more, has been turned to rubble following a devastating fire in December which has left thousands of shoppers stranded.

The owners of the building, the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa), said this week it was planning to meet the community of Rocklands, stakeholders and ward councillors to discuss the future of the building, which was currently being renovated. THEFT: The Civic Centre’s gate was stolen. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters In a press briefing held on Wednesday, Sefa explained that it is awaiting a report from forensic fire investigators and is scheduled to rebuild damaged parts of the building once facts have been established. It said extra security guards had been deployed to protect its asset.

But residents are calling for authorities to intervene after boewe started targeting the Rocklands Civic Centre, stealing flooring slabs and the main backgate to the centre. RUBBLE: The back of Shoprite centre after the fire. Rocklands Neighbourhood Watch patroller Valerie Moses said things escalated earlier this week: “The City should come up with a plan where this is concerned, these people are even hiding the stolen material in the broken-down complex.” Ward councillor Ashley Potts was also made aware of the recent theft at the Civic: “I am very concerned that the Civic is now under threat. Sefa has been negligent, they haven’t done what they needed to do.”