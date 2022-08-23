Police are on the hunt for heartless skelms who burgled a Heideveld church and stole equipment worth R30 000, after managing to disarm their alarm. Pastor Gaylynn Arends of The Father’s House church in Groenberg Road says church-goers got a skrik when they arrived for Sunday service to find most of their sound equipment gone.

He explains the church was burgled before where the skelms made off with goods worth R50 000: “About a year ago they stole equipment worth R50 000 so we had to take out insurance but sadly the items stolen were not covered by the insurance. “We arrived on Sunday to find they had broken in again and this time they stole mics, projector device and cables, black bags of clothes and various other items like a 25m snake cable that alone is worth R6000. “It appears that they removed a burglar bar and a thin person must have slid through. We did not let it dampen our spirits and we continued with our services.”

ENTRY POINT: Broken window Arends explains that many other churches had been targeted in recent weeks and he discovered that crafty skelms even disarmed the alarm. “They went to the control panel and cut off the alarm at other churches so we hid ours in a cupboard and they found it. “These thefts are very disappointing and we cannot really afford to replace these items.”