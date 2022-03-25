The Bonteheuwel community is upset after three skelms stole the mat of their cricket pitch.

Caretaker Craig van der Ross, who maintains the grounds, says last Thursday the pitch was prepared for a game and covered with the bright yellow mat.

“They covered it and on Saturday morning, we came and we discovered that the cover was gone. We asked the security guard and they knew nothing.

“It is very important that we cover the pitch or else the game won’t be played.

“We play the Reserve B1 league and the next step is professional.

“Without a perfect pitch, we won’t have the results we desire, the opponents will get the points.”

Councillor Angus McKenzie says the mat that was stolen was protecting the field.

“Sadly over the weekend three hooded, individuals who had nothing better to do in the middle of the night decided that a cricket pitch mat was their target.

“While this may just be a big piece of plastic for some and a possible shade or water slide for the thieves, it was a critical part of the success of Bonteheuwel Cricket Club.

“This mat protected a pitch that has brought great success to the Bonteheuwel cricket team against fierce competition.”

He adds: “This large yellow mat cannot be missed and if anyone sees a new structure like a bright yellow roof sheeting go up or even at a pool party where it is used as a waterslide, residents are encouraged to report this and bring it to our attention.”

