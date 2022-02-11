People queueing at the Durbanville Post Office for their Covid grants were left empty-handed after five brazen skelms robbed the facility on Wednesday.

A witness said one of the robbers pretended to be waiting for the payout and queued in the line.

A 50-year-old witness said: “We were all looking forward to getting our R350 grants at the Durbanville Post Office.

“One of the skelms pretended to be one of us and stood in the long queue.

“The money arrived late and then a cash van arrived to drop it off.

“Everyone felt so happy at that point and then suddenly we heard that the robbers took the money.

“We were all so shocked because we didn’t even know the post office was being robbed.

“We saw they were armed when they ran off, their get-away car was parked nearby and it seems they were timing the cash van because they had a clear view of the post office.

“Luckily there was no shooting and nobody got hurt.

“But now we have to come queue again and we don’t have money for food.

“Many of us will go to sleep again on an empty stomach tonight,” the man added sadly.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed: “On Wednesday at 12.30pm, five unknown males perpetrated a robbery at the Durbanville Post Office and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a white Toyota vehicle.

“The circumstances are being investigated and the suspects are yet to be arrested.”

