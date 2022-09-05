Armed skelms attacked cops at Grootvlei Police Station in Mpumalanga and stole three pistols, a rifle and a shotgun as well as a klomp bullets. Police said the boewe stole a gun from an officer, and the other firearms were seized from the safe of the cop shop.

The incident happened on Friday when two suspects arrived pretending to report a domestic violence incident, reports IOL. Police spokesperson brigadier Selvy Mohlala said: “According to the report, two suspects arrived at the police station on Friday evening, around 6pm claiming to be from Soshanguve under the pretence of reporting a domestic violence incident. “They played victims as if they needed help from the two members who were working at the community service centre (CSC) regarding a female who was a ‘victim’ of domestic violence.

“The CSC’s safety door was locked at that point and they initially left only to return later around 10pm where they complained that their concern was being disregarded by the members. “They insisted that the door should be opened for them and when this was done they drew weapons. “The suspects then held the members hostage, tied them up with cable ties, forced them inside the holding cells and ransacked the police station where they took keys to the safe and stole the said firearms with ammunition.”