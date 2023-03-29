It said perpetrators gained entry to the building through the roof over the weekend.

“The building’s roof and ceiling were damaged during the break-in. Three computers used to update folders and update patient information were stolen,” it said in a statement.

“We can assure our patients that service delivery will continue despite the incident.

“Patients may be issued with temporary folders, and we ask that you please bring your identity document/passport, hospital card and your medication packet when visiting the clinic.