Western Cape Government Health has condemned a break-in at the Ravensmead Community Day Centre (CDC).
It said perpetrators gained entry to the building through the roof over the weekend.
“The building’s roof and ceiling were damaged during the break-in. Three computers used to update folders and update patient information were stolen,” it said in a statement.
“We can assure our patients that service delivery will continue despite the incident.
“Patients may be issued with temporary folders, and we ask that you please bring your identity document/passport, hospital card and your medication packet when visiting the clinic.
“Please note that you may experience a longer waiting time when visiting the administration office at the CDC due to the stolen computers.
“Facility management is reviewing security measures to prevent further incidents,” it added.