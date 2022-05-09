A Delft woman says she and her family have been living without electricity for nearly a month after skelms stole cables outside her home and she has not gotten any help from Eskom. Kamilla Erasmus says she and her family of five have been sitting in the dark in their Roosendal home since April 14.

“We have to bath in the morning with ice-cold water and we all work long shifts here at the house so we leave when it’s dark and come back to darkness as well,” she says. “If we need electricity then we have to go to neighbours and use theirs so that means we have to give them money. “Also, we end up spending more money out of our pockets because we have to buy food every day or must get takeaways because we now cannot keep our stuff in the fridge.

“During the first week of not having electricity, I already had to throw all the spoiled food out of our freezers.” The 47-year-old added she has also been unable to get any joy from Eskom and she has made multiple requests to the service provider without any response. “We made so many phone calls already but we just got a reference number and they say they will come fix it but then nothing happens. We also made complaints via email and on their website but nothing happened.

“I have even spoken to engineers who said they are on their way but then nobody comes to us. “When the guys stole the cables it also affected my neighbour and she ends up making fire every night to deal with no electricity. “They sit outside all the time with the fire but we cannot do that because the smoke affects my chest.”