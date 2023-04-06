A syndicate of robbers, who worked with bank tellers in various provinces to rob clients, has been sentenced to an accumulative 843 years. Six members of the syndicate who operated in Gauteng, North West and Limpopo were convicted on 68 counts including racketeering by managing and participating in an enterprise, kidnapping, robbery and murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane, said the High Court in Johannesburg also convicted the skelms on charges of fraud, corruption, conspiracy and possession of firearms and ammunition. “With the court ordering that some of the sentences run concurrently, Vusimuzi Jomo Mazibuko, 43, and Xolani Comfort Mkhwanazi, 32, will serve life imprisonment each. “Shaun Khumalo, 25, will serve 15 years’ imprisonment, while Vusi David Sibanyoni, 41, and Sticks Nkuna Bhova, 46, will serve an effective 20 years each, and Calvin Congo Mabunda, 40, 25 years’ imprisonment,” Mjonondwane said.