Police are on a manhunt for two brazen skelms who hijacked a branded Law Enforcement vehicle at gunpoint in Khayelitsha.

The female officer was alone in the car when it was stolen on Monday afternoon.

Law Enforcement spokesman Wayne Dyson has confirmed the incident: “The vehicle was recovered and there were no injuries incurred.

“The officer was not armed...”

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says they have opened a case and that no one has been arrested yet.

“This office can confirm that a hijacking case was opened for investigation at Lingelethu SAPS.

“Two unknown suspects gunpointed a Law Enforcement officer and took her official vehicle which was later recovered,” he adds.

Facebook users had a field day about the incident.

Zaakir Jardine wrote: “Am I reading correctly? An official law enforcement vehicle from the City of Cape Town has been hijacked? Just today (Monday) the mayor of Cape Town was praising the deployment of more of these law enforcement agencies. Yoh.”

Ayesha Jacobs also wrote: “...It’s not that easy, they can’t just shoot just because they have guns and are law enforcement or police officers, there are procedures to follow... and it’s our people that are messed up, imagine hijacking the very people who are put in place to protect us.”

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]