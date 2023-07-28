Pupils from Crystal High School in Hanover Park were sent home on Thursday after their school was broken into and vandalised, leaving the premises flooded. The learners and staff were greeted with pools of water on the first and second floors after boewe stole the school’s geyser and damaged the water pipes.

According to the school’s governing body chairperson, Yaseen Johaar, the first floor was flooded and looked like a swimming pool. “They broke in on Wednesday evening, so the whole night the water was running,” Johaar explained. “When the principal got there in the morning, there was not a dry spot to walk.”

UNDER WATER: Crystal High School in Hanover Park He said that they waited for the water to subside but at 9am, decided to dismiss the learners. “It is disappointing and frustrating because the staff’s work was also destroyed; the stationery, the desks, everything is damaged. The whole of the first floor is gutted, the second floor is damaged about 60 to 80%,” Johaar added. “This is not only damaging for the school but for our learners’ future as well, it’s a domino effect.”

Johaar, who also serves on the Philippi Community Forum, called on residents to keep their eyes and ears open and report any criminal activity. “This is something that affects our whole community. It is our kids who attend these schools in order to make something for themselves. Crystal High accommodates 800 to 900 learners, so now that amount of children are losing out on education,” he pleaded. “We need to make sure these types of things do not happen.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi has confirmed the incident, adding that the skelms are yet to be arrested. “Philippi police are investigating a case of burglary,” he said. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton said the school would reopen as soon as its broken water pipes have been repaired.