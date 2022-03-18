After paying for new paving, a Goodwood woman says all she got was a rocky driveway covered with fake sealer, leaving her R1 500 poorer.

Nikita van Niekerk, 36, said she paid Muneeb Walker to work on her driveway on March 12 but came home to an unfinished job.

She has not been able to get hold of him ever since.

“He drove past my place last month and came to knock on my door, saying he could fix my driveway and he seemed legit so I let him look around to give me a quote,” says Nikita.

“The quote was originally for R2 000 but on the day he did not have enough tar for the back so we agreed he would just do the front of the house for R1 500, which I gave to his daughter when they came for the job.

“I had to work on that Saturday so I left him with my domestic but she called me to say something was not right after he left.

UNFINISHED: Goodwood site

“When I got home, I saw the driveway was not finished and was filled with jagged rocks while there was this brown liquid on the ground that he told my domestic was a sealer.

“Even now I can pick up the rocks from the ground and the ‘sealer’ is still liquid. I think it’s just water with brown hair dye.”

“I have five children (aged 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15) and we do not have a lot of money, so I used the money I get from their Sassa grants to pay him.

“Afterwards, I Googled him and saw on Facebook that a lot of people said he did the same thing to them, and three years ago there was an article in the Daily Voice about him scamming a woman also through a paving job.”

ROCKY: Nikita van Niekerk’s driveway

The Daily Voice tried to reach Muneeb for two days but his number went straight to voicemail while voice messages and WhatsApp messages went unanswered.

There was also no known address for him.

[email protected]