A private security company has cracked a car theft ring being operated by car guards in Muizenberg. Seven car guards have been arrested in the popular Sunrise Circle and Surfers Corner since September following an investigation by eagle-eyed security guards of Mountain Security Services.

In one incident, the car guard wearing a reflective bib was caught red-handed inside a resident’s garage, attempting to steal a vehicle. RED-HANDED: A skelm was caugh inside victim’s garage. Picture supplied Operational Manager Charlien Beukman says they worked hand in hand with police, the Muizenberg’s Improvement District, Neighbourhood Watches and the Muizenberg Community Policing Forum to catch the skelms. Beukman explains about the first arrest: “A taxi was detected by our CCTV team driving around in Muizenberg, chasing vehicles.

“Our units were notified and confronted the three thieves who got out of the taxi and opened a vehicle. “When confronted, the suspects fled the scene, two were arrested and one got away. “The suspects were taken to Muizenberg Police Station and are residing in Khayelitsha.

“We hope that police will be able to link these suspects to the spate of motor vehicle thefts that have been taking place recently in the Muizenberg police precinct.” Beukman says in another incident, two suspects were arrested in Royal Road, in the process of breaking into a car. Both were caught with tools and equipment used to break into vehicles.

She adds: “The one suspect is known to us as Damian, and it is important to note that he is also a bin picker who operates in the Lakeside area, as well as Kalk Bay, St James and Muizenberg.” One of the suspects caught with the tyre of car which she had allegedly stolen. supplied pic Mountain Security Services. In the third incident, a resident had stopped three suspects walking along the railway line after a car alarm had gone off and discovered that a VW Polo had been broken into and the wheels of the vehicle had been removed. Beukman adds: “There has been a trend and even the one suspect caught wearing the reflector bib, he is a repeat offender for car-related break-ins and housebreaking but he is often granted bail of R500.

“I would say about 70 percent of the arrests are car guards and most of them are operating in Muizenberg, like at Surfers Corner. “They have gained the customer’s trust and some [motorists] leave their keys with them because they are surfers and then they wait for their middleman to arrive and meet.” Heide Goodman of the Muizenberg Community Policing Forum warns: “With the festive season approaching and the expectation that many people will visit the beachfront, patrolling of the area will be stepped up.”