A former retail store employee, who allegedly stole a large sum of money from his employer, was nabbed by police this weekend. Police said the 30-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in Qumbu in the Eastern Cape on April 6.

Provincial police spokesperson warrant officer Majola Nkohli said the man was employed at a chain retail store in Elsiesrivier in the Western Cape. According to IOL, it is alleged that in March, the suspect managed to access the keys to the store’s safe and stole a large amount of cash. “Members from the Tactical Response Team, teamed up with Mthatha Visible Policing, received information about a suspect who fled to the Eastern Cape after stealing cash from his former employer in the Western Cape,” says Nkohli.

“The information was immediately operationalised, which led police to a homestead in Qumbu, where a substantial amount of cash was found hidden in the bedroom. “A 30-year suspect was nabbed and detained for theft.” The suspect has been transferred to a magistrate’s court in the Western Cape where he was due to appear on charges of theft.