A skelm who was caught wandering on the Westridge Sports Field with stolen fencing had to be released after police did not pitch to arrest him. The man, believed to be in his 30s, was caught by security guards on the field around 9pm on Sunday.

He was in possession of a rolled-up green net fence that he allegedly removed somewhere, as well as gloves, a balaclava, a hammer, pliers, water pump pliers, a knife and a torch, according to ward councillor Ashley Potts. CAUGHT: Rolled-up green net fence found in his possession. Picture supplied However, Potts said the fence wasn’t from the Westridge sports field. “It needs to be noted that the fence found in his possession did not belong to the Westridge sports grounds. But all the same, it did not belong to him,” he explains.

“The guards questioned him and he admitted to the crime.” Despite being caught with the fence, Potts says the suspect was released as the police didn’t respond to the call. “They immediately called SAPS who never pitched, and thus the suspect’s details were taken and later released.”

GOT OFF: Gevang at Westridge Sports Field, but not arrested. Picture supplied Gilbert Kruger, the facility manager, says vandalism is a real problem at the complex but claims it won’t stop if the skelms are not prosecuted. “I hope that it is just this guy. He has been allegedly stripping our complex,” he says. Kruger was shocked when the Daily Voice revealed to him the suspect was released.

“That is unacceptable, that wasn’t reported to me that they let the guy go. They could have contacted the City Law Enforcement, as it is their facility. “This is news to me but I’m going to write to the City. We are spending a helluva lot of money replacing these things, not the City.” The City’s Recreation and Parks Department stated: “Vandalism at the sports field has been an ongoing challenge. They are classified public open spaces and are therefore required to remain accessible to all.