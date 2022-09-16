A female teacher was stabbed and robbed by a skelm who had jumped over the fence of Arcadia Primary in Bonteheuwel on Thursday morning. The dief stabbed the onnie in the shoulder before escaping with her cellphone.

The incident happened shortly before 9am, and the 53-year-old was treated for her wounds, which were reportedly not severe, reports the Weekend Argus. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has expressed shock over the incident. “The perpetrator allegedly jumped over a high-wired and spiked perimeter fence and entered into a Grade 2 classroom,” said WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.

“The perpetrator stabbed the teacher in the shoulder and ran off with her cellphone. “The teacher is currently being medically treated. Thankfully, the wounds are not serious. However, such an incident is extremely traumatic for the teacher, learners and the entire school community. The WCED has arranged for counselling support.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk added: “According to reports, a 53-year-old female teacher of the school was busy in class when an unknown, masked male person entered her class and stabbed her once on the left shoulder.