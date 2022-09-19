Grassy Park police are searching for a bra who robbed a popular pizza place of R5 000 on Friday night. A staff member of Bin Rashied restaurant, situated on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Prince George Drive, was locking up when an armed suspect entered the plek at 9.30pm.

Grassy Park police spokesperson colonel Dawood Laing says: “An unknown male wearing a mask pointed a firearm through the burglar bars and the employee fled to the back of the store. “After coming back a while later, the employee discovered that R5 000 cash was taken out of both tills. “No shots were fired while the unknown suspect fled the scene.”

When the Daily Voice visited the store on Saturday, an employee confirmed the robbery took place while the owners were unavailable to comment. Rafeeq Wilson, a Grassy Park resident who works at a nearby shop, says the suspect fled the robbery in a black vehicle and drove off towards Wynberg. Wilson says rumours that a gang of four men robbed the winkel is not true.