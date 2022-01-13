An injured boef has been arrested after a car bumped into him as he was trying to flee a robbery scene.

The man pretended to work at the clothing shop at the Philippi Shopping Centre by grabbing a bottle of sanitiser at the door which was placed there for customers.

A witness says: “The suspect was standing by the door of Dunns, he sprayed people as they walked in.

“He then decided to stop people from entering the store.”

The shopper says the suspect was the lookout while the other skelms were robbing the place.

“Five others were inside the store busy robbing it. The robbery didn’t take that long and no shots were fired,” says the witness.

Commotion: Philippi mall. Picture supplied

“The robbers rushed out to a white VW Polo which was in the parking area across the road.

“The guy they arrested was bumped by a cockroach taxi, he is the same guy who acted like he was a Dunns employee,” the witness tells the Daily Voice.

“He fell after he was bumped and that is when he was arrested. As he was taken back to the store, there was money falling out of his pockets.

“And he was singing the names of his friends who managed to escape without him.”

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says: “This office can confirm that a business robbery occurred at a shop at a mall in Philippi.

“According to reports, six armed men robbed the store and took an undisclosed amount of money.

“A 22-year-old suspect was arrested after he was knocked by a vehicle as he tried to flee the scene.”

