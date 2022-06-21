Less than 24 hours after Kraaifontein safety structures, community and faith leaders marched for peace, frustrated residents attacked and killed a man who they believe was behind a spate of robberies. The incident, which is being investigated by police, occurred on Saturday at around 11.30am in Phase 7, Wallacedene, reports Cape Argus.

Police spokesperson André Traut said: “Kraaifontein Police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old man, following the discovery of a body on the corners of Lincoln Road and First Avenue in Belmont Park, Kraaifontein. “Investigating officers suspect that the victim was beaten to death by community members who accused him of a crime. The circumstances are being investigated and arrests are yet to be made,” Traut said. Kraaifontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Rob Bissette said the forum was still gathering information about the incident, but was disappointed to learn of its occurrence.

The march on Friday saw residents calling for an end to violence against women and children. Wallacedene Development Forum secretary, Masilakhe Benni Ngqebe, said the march was planned by Kraaifontein SAPS after a shocking gender-based violence attack in Wallacedene. He said: “Some time ago, we had a case where a woman was badly assaulted and set alight by her partner.