Schaapkraal residents caught a boef red-handed as he allegedly tried to steal wooden poles.

While the man’s friend managed to escape, the skelm’s hands and feet were tied by his captors.

A 32-year-old resident tells the Daily Voice the skollies have been targeting the farmhouses for the past three weeks.

“They have stolen car parts, a bicycle, aluminium doors, they break in every night and we have been trying to catch them and (Tuesday) morning, we apprehended two of them,” she says.

“The second one managed to escape because he took out a knife for my husband and he had no choice but to let him go.”

She says they questioned the man they caught.

“We used a sjambok so that he could tell us why they keep targeting us.

“He lied and said that he was walking by my house and then the guy who escaped asked to help him get the poles over the fence.

“I asked him to tell me the truth and we were not going to call the police but that didn’t really help.”

The woman says gatvol residents who passed by her house also assaulted the man.

“At the time we were waiting for the police to arrive and when they didn’t arrive, a neighbour helped us and a Law Enforcement officer responded quickly.

“We told them we called the police at 5 am and they escorted us to Philippi police station around 7.30am.

“We opened a case for theft and the guy was arrested.”

Police did not respond to Daily Voice queries.

[email protected]