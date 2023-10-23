A skelm who robbed a schoolgirl in Strandfontein met his match on Friday morning when he was caught and moered by the community. The skurk caused a scene when he was spotted jumping on the roofs of homes trying to escape residents in Pilot Way.

Resident Sumaya Erispe, 47, says she was at home when she received the message about the chase. CROWD: Over 30 mense outside house “We were told that the girl who is about 15 or 16 was walking with her friend to school when she was robbed. “They were three guys all together and they sit and hide in this bush that we complain about,” she said.

“He took her chain and cellphone and the guys started chasing after him.” Residents say the crafty skelm was moered by the mob but managed to escape and leapt from rooftop to rooftop like Spider-Man until he jumped through a car port at one house where nobody was at home. BEATEN: The alleged skelm. “He went into the people’s house and went to the kitchen where he took a knife and even looked at us through the windows and laughed.

“But the homeowner had a locked gate [on garage door]and he couldn’t escape as we surrounded the house.” Sumaya says while on one of the roofs, the skelm was heard calling for help from his two accomplices who were hiding nearby. “It was about 30 people who got hold of him and they hit him with bats and other objects until he bled.

“The police came to get him but the residents continued to give him pak in front of the police. A youngster even hit a officer by mistake. The community was really gatvol,” she added Sumaya says one of the accomplices even joined the mob but wakker residents spotted and chased him. “He ran into 7de Laan [informal settlement] with the third guy but the angry women there gave those two a hiding and handed them over to the police.”

Cops takilng skollie out of house. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed the incident: “Preliminary investigations suggest that a 19-year-old man robbed a schoolgirl early Friday morning. It is further alleged that the suspect was chased by disgruntled community members. “The suspect fled into a yard but was apprehended by community members and later flagged down a police patrol van in the area. “Members on scene had to calm down the situation as the community at first did not want to hand the suspect over to police.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with robbery and trespassing. He is scheduled to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday." Pojie added that the two other suspects were identified but after being interrogated, they were released as they could not be linked to any offences at the time. Meanwhile, Strandfontein Community Police Forum Sandy Schuter applauds residents for acting quickly.