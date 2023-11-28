The shooting of six people on Sunday night has left a community of Eerste River in shock and demanding that police take action to stop the violence. Marshall Xavier January, 21, and another man died at the scene while four others were rushed to hospital.

The tragic incident happened in Loskopdam Road in Forest Village. Marshall and his friends were sitting outside his home when a car driven by unknown suspects pulled up and opened fire on them. Six people were shot in Eerste River, the unknown shooters fled the scene. Photographer: Leon Knipe Marshall’s older brother Marco January, 26, explains: “I was at work when I received a call from my mom, she told me that Marshall was killed.

“I went back home and when I got to our road, I saw the Zimbabwean man was dead and lying near our home and my brother’s body was metres away in another road. My mom had to go and cover his body with her linen.” According to Marco, the shooting happened between 10pm and 11pm, during load shedding. He says: “They were shot during load shedding and at the moment. No one has the description of the car of the shooters.

“They were just sitting and listening to music when they were killed. There were seven of them but one wasn’t wounded, the bullet only grazed him. The others were rushed to hospital.” When the Daily Voice arrived at the scene, a dried pool of blood was still visible on the pavement. Marco adds: “This is the first time that something like this has happened in our area. I know that on the other side of the Flats there was a similar incident, it was load shedding when a 14-year-old girl was killed with another guy.

“This has left us scared and we don’t know what is happening because my brother has never been a violent person, he was very quiet, humble and respectful. “This murder has also left my mother distraught, she can’t even speak about the incident.” SHOCK: Shooting on Sunday night. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said no one was arrested for the mass shooting.

Twigg says: “Kleinvlei police are investigating two counts of murder and four of attempted murder following a shooting incident on Sunday, November 26 at about 11.10pm in Loskopdam Road, where two adult males were shot and fatally wounded and four others shot and wounded. “According to reports, police members attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. “Two victims were declared deceased on the scene while the others were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”