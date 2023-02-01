The infamous “brothel brothers” of Brooklyn returned to the scene of their alleged sex crimes yesterday as the Western Cape High Court conducted a site visit. After spending several years in the mang, brothers Edward and Yannick Ayuk got some fresh air as they once again walked the streets of the well-known red-light district.

The Ayuks, along with Edward’s wife Leandre Williams, face more than 40 charges after allegedly operating a brothel. It is further alleged that they forced unsuspecting victims to use drugs and work as prostitutes. ACCUSED: Leandre Williams is also on trial According to the indictment, Leandre is accused of recruiting three women from Springbok by promising them work in Cape Town but along with Edward and Yannick, instead forced them to use drugs and sell their bodies for sex. During the trial, several former sex workers took the stand and told judge Alma de Wet that they were held captive in rooms of the house in Piet Grobbelaar Street.

The Ayuks, through their advocate Bashier Sibda, have claimed this was not the case and are seeking to prove to the court that the women were free to come and go as they pleased. In one of the first testimonies, a 27-year-old woman told the court how she was allegedly forced to balance buckets of water on her head while being whipped after an attempted escape. She said the girls were locked up in rooms which could not open from the inside and they were given two meals a day.

BUITE: Ayuks and their lawyer Bashier Sibda The vrou further explained that all the women would work 12-hour shifts on the streets of Brooklyn under the watchful eye of the Ayuks, where they would attend to about 20 clients each night but were forced to hand over the geld to Edward. The purpose of Monday’s inspection was to corroborate or test witness’ testimonies that they were being held captive at the property and could not escape. During the inspection, court officials took photographs and measurements of distances from Koeberg Road to the property, and the distances between the rooms, doors and windows.

SITE: The house allegedly used as a vuil brothel The brothers, whose hands were chained to their feet, shuffled along and with another State witness, the trio outlined various changes to the property. They claimed the burglar bars, which are now welded to the wall, were previously fastened with screws and could therefore be broken if the women wanted to escape. They also said a vibracrete wall around the property was much lower a few years ago.