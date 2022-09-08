A group of Tafelsig sisters have opened their hearts and will host a spinal cord injury awareness day on September 24, and are appealing to the public to help make it memorable. Washiela Dirks and her sisters started their organisation, Team Dirks, last year.

They launched themselves by successfully hosting a similar event. “My 23-year-old son Natheer was in a car accident almost two years ago and he will suffer from spinal issues for the rest of his life,” she says. “From trying to help him and seeing how he has progressed, we decided to raise awareness for him and since then we have started helping out others in his condition.”

On Braai Day, Washiela and Co. will host and invite 20 adults and five laaities, who are all wheelchair-bound, to an event for a day of fun and support. Washiela adds that the mense who will be honoured on the day include victims of spinal cord injuries from all over Mitchells Plain. SAINT: Washiela Dirks There are also those in wheelchairs who have suffered a stroke.

“The plan is that my sisters and I, along with some volunteers, will walk with the people in wheelchairs around the block while their carers will get a chance to relax,” she says. “As part of the day we also want to give care packages for both the patients and the carers. “One of the boys, Julian May, who we have helped since we started, unfortunately passed away from bed sores in December so the walk will also be a way to honour his life.”