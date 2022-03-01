A woman allegedly killed her sister and injured another one over dirty dishes.

Their family say the 21-year-old suspect from Lower Crossroads refused to wash the dishes on Saturday night and her two siblings aged 15 and 27 confronted her.

She initially fought with her younger sister, who is in Grade 7, but ended up stabbing and killing the older sister who tried to break up the fight.

Their aunt explains: “Their older sister tried to stop the fight. When the suspect went to the kitchen, we thought it was over but she came out with the knife and then stabbed the one who was trying to stop the fight.

“The 27-year-old was stabbed in the left side, she fell on the floor and that was it, she died on the spot.”

She says the suspect then attacked the younger girl with the knife.

“She stabbed her younger sister two times, in the armpit and the back.

“She was rushed to the hospital because the armpit injury was more severe,” the woman explains.

“We called the police who declared my niece dead. The suspect was sitting there waiting to be arrested by the police.”

The aunt says everyone was sober at the time of the incident.

“They were not drunk and the only argument was about the dishes which were unwashed.

“Everyone in the house knows that if one cooks, the other washes dishes,” she explains.

“The only thing the suspect should have done was wash the dishes and not fight her sisters.

“She apologised to everyone before she was taken away by the police.”

Police did not respond to queries about the incident.

