A young boy from Mamre will receive a bone marrow transplant from his baby sister after she proved to be a 100% match for him. Gian Hans, 12, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) after his parents took him to a doctor when he started complaining about pain in his hip.

Mom Shannon, 35, said doctors ran several tests on Gian, and he was transferred to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital for treatment in December. “They did all the tests and he was diagnosed with AML and immediately transferred to the Red Cross, where he is now undergoing chemotherapy,” she explained. Shannon said Gian needs bone marrow to survive and was placed on the donor list,

With only 1% of the SA population registered as stem cell donors, Gian might never have found a match. So the family was pleasantly surprised when his two-year-old sister proved to be a 100% match for a bone marrow transplant. “We are so grateful and very emotional. It was highly unlikely that they would have found a match for him on the donor list,” said Shannon.

“She cried when the needle went in but was relaxed afterwards. It was a quick process, they just took blood. There’s still another process when it comes to the bone marrow transplant.” Shannon said that although her daughter is klein, just the fact that she can save her boetie’s life makes her emotional. “Dit is ‘n baie sensitive saak. My emotions are on a high, we are just grateful. We believe and trust that he will have a normal life again.”