A furious pet owner from Grassy Park is upset after his “spiteful” sister had his pit bull and her five pups put down by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. An angry Chadwin Moodley, 39, says he was at work on August 12 when his sister went to visit his home “out of the blue” and then called Law Enforcement to collect his white-and-brown bitch called Prettiness and her five cute puppies.

“Law Enforcement came to get the dogs instantly because she said she is the owner,” he says. “I didn’t get a warning letter and there were never complaints lodged against the dog. OWNER: Chadwin Moodley is angry. Picture supplied He doesn’t know why his sister did it “because I don’t have a relationship with her”.

The animals were taken to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA the same day, Chadwin adds, but when he arrived at their Grassy Park offices they were already closed. He returned the following Monday before 8am to collect his dogs but got a groot skrik. “I asked this lady about my dogs and she said they are aware of the dogs who are in the clinic,” Chadwin says.

“I went to drop my nephew at school but when I returned to the SPCA, the manager told me the dog and pups had been put down on Saturday already, it was an emergency put-down.” PUT DOWN: Prettiness, left. Picture supplied Belinda Abrahams, from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, stated this was done at the “owner’s request”. “All of the dogs were handed to Law Enforcement by the owner who completed the SPCA admission forms. The owner requested that the dogs be put to sleep for reasons cited as ‘aggressive’.

“The SPCA statement of surrender is a legal document and requires an individual to declare animal ownership at the time of surrender. This was done.” Chadwin insists his dog was not aggressive, but: “I used the dog to guard my house.” But his sister Sian de Wett says the dog was dangerous.

SISTER: Sian de Wett. Picture supplied “Last year, he dated a girl who lived [in the street] behind and his pit bull jumped over the fence and aggressively attacked our Jack Russell and shushu dog,” she said. “That dog was malnourished and he wasn’t taking care of it. That dog charged at anyone who would eat something. “I felt that it is unfair to my mom because Chad is never there. The children living in the house were afraid of the dog.