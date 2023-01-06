The new year has started off on a bittersweet note for residents of the Simon’s Town area after the entire Community Policing Forum resigned. Eileen Heywood, the former chairperson of the CPF, tells the Daily Voice that the decision was not easy.

A frustrated Heywood, who has been the chair for seven years, says understaffing and a lack of resources were the main issues. “We are mandated to create a partnership between SAPS and the community, but how can we do this when SAPS themselves aren’t getting the proper resources? “We’ve been speaking to the hierarchy in the policing structures about this but it falls on deaf ears,” she adds.

“At some point you start asking yourself, ‘what am I doing here?’ I can’t even do what I am mandated to do because the problem is being ignored. So it came down to this, it’s a sad reality yes, but we decided to raise the white flag.” Heywood hopes the move would show the powers that be how desperate the situation had become. Western Cape CPF provincial board chairperson Fransina Lukas confirms that the resignations were handed in.

She says a round-table discussion with all parties will be held to address the concerns raised, but adds that it’s not something that can be fixed overnight. “Staffing is a major issue throughout the province, one which is very high on the PB agenda to resolve in with SAPS management.” National SAPS spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe says the divisional commissioner of Visible Policing has been mandated to look urgently into the matter.