More than 200 firefighters were still on the ground in Simon’s Town yesterday afternoon, along with a fleet of City firefighting equipment including 20 pumps, four water tankers and four skids, to stop the runaway wildfire, which has been raging since Tuesday morning. Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said in addition, Table Mountain National Park had five tankers and one skid on site, along with various ground teams.

Smith says: “Currently, firefighting efforts continue in Simon’s Town, involving City staff, but also numerous other agencies. Staff fought throughout the night [Tuesday] to protect homes and other structures, while some precautionary evacuations took place in the vicinity of Barnard and Victory Street.” Smith said the fire was not yet contained, but the situation was more manageable as the wind had subsided considerably, and five aerial support craft assisted with water-bombing efforts. RAGING ON: Fire has not yet been contained. Picture: Armand Hough Independent Newspapers City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they first received an emergency call of the mountain slopes fire after 7am on Tuesday.