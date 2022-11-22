Gatesville residents have started a petition calling for the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court to deny bail for the seven men who abducted little Abira Dekhta. The concerned group are calling on all Capetonians to support their initiative on Change.com, saying local courts need to skrik wakker as the public feel unsafe.

Abira was snatched from her school transport vehicle at Amber Court on November 4. According to the State’s case, five men using two vehicles had followed her driver, took her and then sped off with her in a white Nissan bakkie. Her parents waited anxiously for the kidnappers to call but said they never did. More than a week later and following a massive protest in Athlone, cops called her father Aslam and told him that they found Abira unharmed in a shack in Khayelitsha following a tip-off.

Cops initially arrested nine suspects, including two women. They have since been could not be linked they were released. At this stage they and cannot be named due to a court order. Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Fowzia Veerasamy says more than 700 mense have signed the online petition as they prepare to return to court on December 7. Abira Dekhta “We vowed to fight their bail applications because this incident has rocked our community and nobody feels safe. We want to show the courts we are serious and will hand the petition to the prosecutor.