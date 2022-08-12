Sherwood Park residents have lauded the arrest of a notorious skelm accused of petrol bombing the vehicle of a neighbourhood watch patroller earlier this year. Residents say the man known as “Lulu” was finally busted on Tuesday morning while allegedly breaking into yet another home.

The alleged skelm, who residents say is known for stealing car batteries and breaking into homes, was accused of targeting Shaheed Francis of the Sherwood Park Neighbourhood Watch in May, by setting his bakkie alight. At the time, Shaheed explained that while attending a meeting, they heard a loud bang and when he went outside he found his white Trooper bakkie on fire. SETBACK: Shaheed Francis’ NHW bakkie ‘torched by Lulu’ The bakkie was donated to him for neighbourhood watch patrols, soup kitchen deliveries and taking elderly residents to hospital.

Lulu allegedly targeted Shaheed after he spoke to residents who then made cases against the skelm relating to theft in the area. “I heard he was arrested on Tuesday morning and was caught red-handed breaking into yet another home in Sherwood Park,” says Shaheed. “The whole community is happy because he had been terrorising us. I am happy and hope we get some justice.”

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms the arrest and says: “This office can confirm the arrest of a 35-year-old male wanted in connection with two counts of housebreaking and one of house robbery. “He will be charged and will appear in the Athlone Court soon.” A 52-year-old father, who asked not to be named, says the community will sleep better knowing Lulu is behind bars.

“I have two running cases against him where he stole the battery from my bakkie,” the dad says. “The first one was in April and the second one was in July. “He is known for making a fire at the grill and burning the wire to open the bonnet so he can steal the battery.”