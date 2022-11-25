A Mitchells Plain man is in the mang after his family reported him for abusing his 89-year-old mom after she was found with moerse dark bruises across her body. The sickly ouma, who is also deaf and has dementia and diabetes, was viciously attacked at her son’s home in Tafelsig.

A relative, who asked not to be named to protect the ouma’s identity, says the son sent voice notes to the family admitting to the abuse and threatening to kill himself. The relative explains that the ou was often rude as well as claimed his mother was faking her illnesses. TORMENT: Been ‘beaten often’ “She was living with him at his house in Freedom Park for about seven months now and we noticed his attitude,” says the family member.

“Once she was being collected to attend a funeral and he threw the wheelchair and called her a fo**en vark.” The ouma was taken to another relative’s house in Beacon Valley this week and they got a skrik when they saw the bruises. “We noticed the bruises and immediately knew it was him,” says the relative.

“We went to the police station but they said she must come and report it herself,” the relative says. “After we got help from social workers, they let us open the case and he was arrested on Thursday morning in the early hours. “She was taken for an examination and we found bruises on various places and it appears that he must have punched or grabbed her.”

ARRESTED: Mitchells Plain cops took the suspect in SAPS spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirms: “Mitchells Plain police are investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. “On Tuesday, the police responded to a complaint in Port street, Tafelsig, where an 89-year-old woman was physically assaulted. The suspect, a 54-year-old male, was arrested.” The family says just hours before his arrest, the man sent a voice note admitting he had hit his ma.

He purportedly says: “I humbly apologise and ask God to forgive me for what I have done. SHOCK: Image of ouma’s bruises “All of you don’t know what I have been going through in the house there and mummy has driven me to the limit to do these things to her. “She pushed my buttons too far and I know God is going to forgive me and I ask you to forgive me, I really didn’t mean for this to happen.