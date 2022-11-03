A sickly Mitchells Plain man says he has been sukkeling to get an ID document for two decades because according to the Department of Home Affairs, “he doesn’t exist”. Calvin Delport, 41, says he was born at Tygerberg Hospital in 1981 but when he was diagnosed with cancer and tuberculosis in his vocal cords two years ago, doctors at Groote Schuur required his ID.

“I was told at Groote Schuur Hospital that I need to get my ID as soon as possible so that they can start the process to apply for disability geld because they believe my voice will never be normal again. “I am under treatment at Groote Schuur but I have been waiting almost two years for my ID from Home Affairs,” Calvin explains. Problem for ID book : Home affairs “Every time I am told that they are waiting for my ID number in Pretoria. Home Affairs told me they do not find my ID number on their computers but I have had a job previously. Me and my mom have been at my previous schools, banks, we even went to Town se Home Affairs but niks.

“When I asked Home Affairs for a birth certificate they said they can’t do that either and that I need my ID number.” Delport says he used to do gebouwerk and cannot even draw UIF because of the issue with his ID. He lives with his aunt Shireen Davids, who says he lost his original green ID book 20 years ago: “He is not healthy and we need to get his ID to put him in a funeral policy and he needs to apply for a disability grant. He had an ID but he lost it.”