The Hawks soek two majat doctors from Bellville who have gone on the run after being granted bail. Spokesperson Zinzi Hani says the Hawks need help from the public to trace the fong kong ouens, who face charges of fraud, contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act as well as contravention of the Health Professions Act.

Hani says the “doctors” were gevang in 2018 by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Bellville. “The operation was as a result of information that was received of three men suspected to be practising without licences and operating as medical doctors in the areas between Bellville and Khayelitsha,” she says. “Further investigation revealed that they were indeed not registered with the Health Professional Council of South Africa (HPCSA) but they were also dispensing medication and medical certificates to patients using genuine doctors’ details and practice numbers.”

HAS THE DOWN LOW: Third suspect The fake doctors, Bunnel Kitete Tunda and Jeremy Liyongo Bompemo, were busted by the Hawks, but have been on the run subsequent to their last court appearance. They were released on R5 000 bail each. Hani adds: “Their warrants of arrest have been issued.