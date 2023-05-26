Jeremy Sias will only spend four years in the mang after he was sentenced at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday. Sias, who was found not guilty for the murder of showjumper Meghan Cremer, was handed an eight-year sentence by Judge Elizabeth Baartman, who said she viewed the fact that he had dumped her body “in a serious light”.

He went on trial for the 2019 murder after the State alleged that he had attacked and strangled Meghan to death after stealing various valuables including her laptop, handbag, bank cards and her Toyota Auris. MURDERED: Meghan Cremer. After a lengthy trial, Baartman found Sias not guilty of Meghan’s murder saying the State had failed to prove its case following the explosive testimony by the wife of the farm owner, Linda Mohr, who outed Meghan as a druggie and presented WhatsApp messages as proof. Mohr further told the court that three “Malay” men came to her husband’s farm to watch Meghan as she took lessons, seemingly to intimidate her.

Sias was convicted on two counts of theft and defeating the ends of justice after admitting to dumping Meghan’s body, which he claims he found in the boot of her car. In the judgement, Judge Baartman explained that based on the evidence presented, she accepted Sias’ version of events, that he found Meghan’s car abandoned and went on a joyride. However, she said the fact that Sias did not go to the farm owner after realising Meghan had been killed was a serious issue.

JUDGE: Elizabeth Baartman. File photo “When the accused realised the vehicle belonged to the deceased, he did not raise the alarm. “I see his silence in the days after he had disposed of the body, casually going to work on the farm where panic reigned as everyone around searched frantically for the deceased, in a serious light. “In the circumstances of this matter, defeating the ends of justice had very serious consequences for the deceased and her family.”

Judge Baartman also highlighted the delays in the trial caused by dental health issues at Pollsmoor Prison, saying Sias’ rights were violated. “These are unacceptable, inhumane circumstances that must be seen as a violation of the accused’s constitutional rights. It is an indictment against the administration of justice.” Judge Baartman sentenced Sias to eight years for stealing the car and handbag, with four years of his sentence suspended, two years for defeating the ends of justice and 12 months for theft.