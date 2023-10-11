The one-year-old infant from Manenberg who was mysteriously hit by a bullet at a community carnival is recovering well at home. Little Almaaz Mahamed was shot in the right hip while her unsuspecting mom was breastfeeding her on September 30.

Ouma Faldelah Mahamed tells the Daily Voice that Almaaz was discharged from hospital on Sunday after undergoing an operation to remove the bullet, which had travelled from her hip towards her stomach. She says the kleintjie is recovering well and has even started toddling again. ‘PROGRESSING WELL’: One-year-old Almaaz Mahamed had surgery. “She is doing quite fine and progressing well, just the anaesthetic needs to work out but we are happy she is back home. She had an appointment for her check-up today [yesterday]but she is well and she is also walking again,” Faldelah added.

She explains that the operation lasted three hours and doctors successfully removed the bullet. Faldelah says they still don’t know where the bullet came from as there was no shooting on the field that day and they didn’t even hear any skote klap. “The bullet could have hit anyone, even her mom. We are thankful for all the prayers and well wishes that have gone out.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed on Tuesday that the case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made. SAPS COMMENT: Swartbooi. File photo “Manenberg police registered an attempted murder on Saturday, 30 September. Reports suggested that the victim, a one-year-old girl sustained injuries as a result of gunshots near to the corners of First Avenue and the Downs Road,” Swartbooi said. “The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation. We can confirm that no suspect has been arrested.”