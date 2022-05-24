A taxi driver who was driving in Delft South has been injured after unknown suspects opened fire at him. The incident happened on Monday at the corner of Mango and Foster Street around 5.40am.

A witness says the driver left his home to go to the taxi rank when he was attacked by two men. “The suspects were waiting for him near the gangetjie and when he drove past, they started shooting. “He crashed into a hokkie but the shooters didn’t stop.

“They walked to the taxi and continued shooting. “The driver managed to ask people to take him to hospital.” HIT: Two men attacked driver The shack owner says he also heard the gunshots but by that time he had already left.

“I was on my way to work when I heard the loud bang. I was a few metres away from home and people called me. I turned around,” he says. “When I got to my shack, the taxi driver was already taken out of his vehicle. I found my furniture destroyed and the taxi inside my hokkie. “I have decided to fix my place and not wait until the driver is out of the hospital.”