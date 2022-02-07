A Manenberg man who went to the hospital to drop off his friend who had been shot was gunned down himself.

The 30-year-old man, only identified as Luciano, was killed on Saturday morning around 4.30am just two hours after his friend Dimitri Booysen was shot four times in Ruimte Street.

As he was walking to Heideveld Day Hospital, Luciano apparently heard someone call his name and when he turned round, he was murdered.

Dimitri’s mom Katherine, 47, tells the Daily Voice: “They were sitting outside the house that morning and then someone came and shot at my son and he was hit in the back and arm.

“His friend Luciano escorted him to the hospital and that is when he was shot and killed.”

She says her son is a gangster.

“I don’t understand why they shot at him because there was no gang fight. There hasn’t been a fight in a long time and this makes no sense. I don’t even know where Dimitri is now because he has to hide from the people who tried to kill him.”

SCENE1: Ruimte Road attack

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says no one has been arrested for the incidents.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting yesterday at about 4.30am in Heideveld Avenue, where a 30-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.

“Manenberg police were called to the scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his upper body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.”

Murder and attempted murder cases have been opened for investigation.

The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

[email protected]