A dancer from Hillview who survived a gang bullet in his neck four months ago graduated from UCT on Wednesday.

Angelo van Reenen, 21, was shot last December while driving with his 54-year-old dad Quinton.

He received a degree in Social Sciences in Organisational Psychology and Industrial Sociology and tells the Daily Voice he can’t believe he lived to see the day.

“It’s still unbelievable up to this day that I could have been killed by that bullet but God knew that my story would continue,” says Angelo.

THE GRADUATE: Angelo van Reenen on his graduation day at UCT after being shot four months ago

“My mother has been my strength through my healing, she has been a pillar.”

He plans to get some work experience before tackling his Honours and Masters degrees.

And he encourages young people to keep going, especially if they come from disadvantaged areas.

“There were times when I wanted to give up in my final year, there were so many assignments, the workload was overwhelming, there was anxiety and stress and thinking that I was not gonna make it.

“There were financial problems in my first year as I struggled to get funding, but I finished with a bursary.”

JUMP FOR JOY: Champ Angelo, 21. Picture supplied

The shooting dashed the Latin dancer’s hopes of competing in the South African Championships that was due to take place that weekend at GrandWest.

At the time, his dad explained that they were driving down a dark road and didn’t notice a car parked in front of them.

Quinton recalls: “Then I saw a spark coming out of what I now know was a gun.

“When I tried to shield my son, that is when he got hit.

“I stopped the car and then reversed it into another dark road and then he said: ‘Daddy, I have been shot, take me to the hospital.’”

The bullet was removed from his neck but he spent weeks recovering.

Proud mom Ann says her son is a true survivor.

“He went through a lot in his last two years but God was always by his side and today he is still standing through His grace.”

PROUD: Mom, Angelo and dad. Picture supplied

Angelo and his dancing partner Zea Abdol won the DanceSport SA National Youth Champions in 2019.

Angelo says two months after the shooting, he was back on the dancefloor.

“As soon as my wound was healed, I got back into dancing in February.

“I will continue dancing even after the graduation.”

No arrests have been made for the shooting.

