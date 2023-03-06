Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy and the attempted murder of five-year-old Devonte Terry, who was shot through the head last month. The shooting happened on February 5, on the corner of Seine Road and Thames Avenue in Manenberg.

A month later, Devonte’s family posted online that he was doing well although still hospitalised. According to police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana, the suspects will appear in Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The family of little Devonte Terry “This office can confirm that three males aged 19, 24 and 26 were arrested for murder and attempted murder.

“Three males will be appearing in Athlone court on Wednesday 8 March for bail application after they already appeared on 1 March for bail information,” Sukwana said. The bloody scene where little Devonte was shot was circulating on social media. His family said the child had left home to go play outside when he was struck by the bullet.

Devonte was put in a medically-induced coma in hospital but has woken up and is reportedly doing well. The teenager who was killed in the shooting was allegedly a member of the Americans gang. According to Vanessa Adriaanse from Manenberg CPF, shootings still take place everyday in Manenberg, but the latest “pandemic” is the stone-throwing.

Onnerdruk: CPF’s Vanessa Adriaanse. “The shooting never stops but the klip gooi is getting out of hand and that is leading to more killings and attempted murders, that is actually the pandemic we are dealing with now. “Eventually after some time, stone-throwing will escalate to shooting because one side is motivated by one gang and another side is motivated by another gang, which is a headache that doesn’t allow us to sleep because it is an ongoing thing.” Last week, a police officer was left with head injuries and a SAPS vehicle was damaged after being stoned by mense in Manenberg.