Residents of Manenberg were shocked over the weekend when a five-year-old was shot in the head on the corner of Seine Road and Thames Avenue, while a 17-year-old was killed in the same incident. The family of little Devonte Terry said he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

His ouma Georgina says: “He is our little fighter, he’s alright. The bullet has been removed but he is in a coma in ICU.” Sister-in-law Christelle Bailey said Devonte left home past 9am on Saturday morning to play outside with his friends: “His mom went to a meeting at school, and me and my boyfriend were at home taking care of the kids. “Devonte said he’s going outside to play. I was busy cleaning and I just heard shots being fired. It wasn’t even 10 minutes since Vonte left the house.

“They came to call us and said, ‘Vonte is geskiet’, and when we got to the scene he was still conscious. “We then rushed him with the neighbour’s transport to hospital,” she adds. “It was so unexpected because the last time they were shooting was when the schools opened and now soema again.” WOUNDED: Little Devonte Terry attended to in the street Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirms: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Saturday at 10am in Thames Avenue, Manenberg, where a 17-year-old boy was shot and fatally wounded and a five-year-old boy shot and wounded are under investigation.”

“According to reports, the victims were standing in the road when unknown suspects entered the road in a vehicle and started shooting. “The 17-year-old boy was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the five-year-old boy was taken to a medical facility in a critical condition. “Manenberg police registered murder and attempted murder cases. Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

According to a witness who cannot be named, the 17-year-old was allegedly a member of the Americans gang. “He didn’t have a family, we the ‘broerse’ was his family. “I was sleeping upstairs and he came in holding his side. I did not understand why he was holding his side because there was no blood.”