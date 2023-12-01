Armed robbers left Shoprite staff traumatised after holding them hostage in Mitchells Plain on Thursday morning. The four suspects were reportedly dressed in security uniform and had locked up the Shoprite security guards.

They held the staff up as they arrived at work at the Westridge branch at around 5.45am. According to police, the armed men managed to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and a white bakkie. At about 9am, word got out about the hostage situation and curious shoppers were chased away as they wanted to see the drama.

Police captain FC van Wyk confirms: “Mitchells Plain police are investigating a business robbery case following a complaint on Thursday, at about 5.45am at a food retailer in Simonsberg Road, Westridge. ON SCENE: Cops at Shoprite Westridge “According to reports, staff members arrived at work and were approached by four unidentified armed men who were dressed in security uniforms. “The workers were instructed to deactivate the alarm systems before entering the shop.

“All the staff members were held hostage at gunpoint as well as the safe-key holder, who was threatened to open the safe. “After opening the safe, the suspects took four bags with an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and cellular telephones before they fled the scene in a white LDV.” Van Wyk says no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.