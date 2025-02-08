EDUCATION is the key to launching a successful career, but for many South Africans a higher education is usually out of reach due to the rising cost of living. Shoprite, Africa’s largest food retailer, however, is offering both the opportunity of a tertiary qualification and employment for deserving youngsters.

The Shoprite Group invites ambitious, high-achieving students enrolled in degree studies in Accounting, Retail Business Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, or Biological and Agricultural Sciences to apply for its comprehensive bursary programme from 1 February 2025. The bursary covers tuition fees and on-campus accommodation, providing full financial support. In addition, successful applicants are offered employment upon graduation, with opportunities to learn from the best talent, industry experts and mentors.

Recipients also receive a monthly grocery allowance and benefit from the retailer’s Employee Wellness Programme. Lindsey Joseph, Head of Group Talent Solutions, says: “Our bursary programme plays a vital role in attracting top talent, ensuring we continue to innovate and grow. “We look forward to welcoming the next generation of professionals to our business and supporting their journey towards success.”

Atlegang Mpa (24), from Johannesburg, joined the Group in 2024 as Trainee Accountant after the retailer funded her Bachelor of Accounting Science degree, and Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting from the University of the Witwatersrand. She says: “I was looking for a bursary that would allow me to complete my articles outside of audit, while offering strong support. “The Shoprite Group’s bursary programme provided both the opportunities and the guidance I needed.”