Cops are searching for suspects who shot and killed a shopkeeper in Delft. The young Somali man was standing inside the shop in Eindhoven Avenue when the gunmen walked in pretending to be customers.

A witness, who did not want to be named, says: “One of the shooters went inside the shop just as it was closing time on Tuesday evening and looked around. “He then drew his weapon from his pants and then shot at the shop assistant.” The witness states that nothing was taken from the victim or the shop.

“The victim was later searched and it was found that he had money in his pockets and he also had his cellphone with him,” he explains. “No one knows why he was shot, he was struck by five or six bullets. “He fell outside the shop where he died. He was a Somalian man who had not been in the area for that long.”

TENSION: Eindhoven Avenue. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk says: “On Tuesday, at about 8.30pm at Eindhoven Avenue, Delft, there was a shooting. “According to reports three unknown males entered the shop at the mentioned address and fired several shots in the shop, fatally wounding a 20-year-old foreign national. “The deceased sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body and was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel,” he adds.