A Shopkeeper in Elsies River was shot and killed by an unknown skollie as he opened his winkel on Tuesday morning. CPF Chairperson Chief Hamish Arries says Mohamed Hoosain, 25, was shot multiple times in the face after opening the well known Mahmood Shop in Clarke Estate.

“This is tragic and we as members of this community can not accept this. “The killing of a shopkeeper serving our essential needs is a crisis,” he says. “We condemn this brutal act in the strongest terms. It is cowardice as it happened early during load shedding.

“We are pained that this attack occurred at a time most of our families rush to the shop before going on with their daily duties.” Mohamed Hoosain, 25, was shot multiple times in the face. Picture supplied Arries has called on the community of Clarke Estate to join their local safety structures. “We will embark on street Imbizos and urge every household to join us in campaigning against all forms of lawlessness.

“We see the killing of our shopkeepers as a direct assault on our community as many are dependent on them for the daily service they render. “These criminals must be brought to book.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says the suspect who fled the scene has not been arrested.

“At about 7.30am, Elsies River SAPS members received a complaint of a shooting at a supermarket, in Adriaanse Road, Clark Estate, Elsies River. “On their arrival they found the deceased (foreign national) lying in the store behind the counter. “The 25-year-old deceased had gunshot wounds to his body.