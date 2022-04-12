A spaza shop owner accused of raping a mentally ill woman is behind bars after his own friends handed him over to police amid an uproar from residents in New Horizons.

Cops say aunties dressed in gowns went bos on Sunday night as they went on a hunt for the 33-year-old Bangladeshi man after the traumatised woman opened up to her family.

Acting Grassy Park SAPS commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Etienne van Ede, says clever work by cops resulted in the suspect’s friends handing him over at the cop shop on Monday morning.

He explains the woman went to the shop in Kara Kara Street shortly before 9pm on Sunday when she was accosted, allegedly by the shop owner.

SCENE OF ATTACK: New Horizons shop

“She went to the shop for her sister and that is when he approached her.

He made her go to the backroom and locked her inside. She asked him to stop but he refused and undressed her and raped her,” says Van Ede.

Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Melvin Jonkers says when the woman arrived home, her family saw that she was “different” and she told them what had happened.

“The news spread and people went through various streets trying to find him,” says Jonkers.

“The aunties were dressed in gowns and they called the search off just after 11pm when they could not find him.

“Had they found him, there may have been mob justice, but we are grateful that was not the result.”

Community Police Forum (CPF) chair Melvin Jonkers. Picture supplied

Van Ede says yesterday morning, police officers received information that the suspect was still in the precinct.

“One of his friends called and asked if there was a rape case and the officer confirmed he was wanted in connection with the rape and his friends handed him over at the station.

“The 33-year-old man was charged with rape and the case will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.”

Jonkers says the community and cops should be applauded for getting the suspect off the streets.

“If it weren’t for the community who went hunting for him, his friends may not have known he was a suspect.

“We applaud the efforts of the community and the CPF requests that the community remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

“The CPF condemns the incident and also wants to put out a warning to parents of young people, especially girls, not to be out on the streets after dark.”

[email protected]